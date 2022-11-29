‘He did it!’ Morning Joe amazed that Mike Pence finally denounced Trump

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski disagreed over how much credit Mike Pence deserved for forcefully condemning Donald Trump for associating with anti-Semites and white nationalists.

The former vice president called on Trump to apologize for dining with anti-Semitic rapper Kanye West and neo-Nazi podcaster Nick Fuentes and denounce their "hateful rhetoric," and the "Morning Joe" hosts were surprised by how forcefully Pence came out against the ex-president.

"That was actually a full-throated, robust response to it," Brzezinski said. "He's calling on the former president to apologize for what he's done. It's very different than saying, yeah, maybe I would have done something different or I wouldn't have done that, hemming and hawing out of it. Mike Pence is lining up."

Scarborough praised his stance, and pushed back on Brzezinski's suggestion that it was too little, too late.

"He's doing what we should be doing," Scarborough said. "Mike's walking down to the front, the invitation, we're going to accept him. We're glad. You're not glad that he didn't -- but he did it, right? He did it. He did it. Mark that down, one step forward, right?"

"He did it without qualifications, said Trump should apologize without qualification, and at least in that clip we heard there wasn't any qualifying," he added. "There wasn't any hedging, anything like that. It's funny. We can't do shows for 80 weeks saying people must say this, and they say it, yeah, but, he said it. it's a positive step forward. Of course, we've talked every day ad nauseam about what these people have not done over the past six years, and for good reason, but let's celebrate that Mike Pence said he needed to apologize without qualification."



