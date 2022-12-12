'Moving at full speed': CNN analyst says prosecutors' latest moves make her think Trump 'will be indicted'
President Donald Trump addresses the National Association of Attorneys General in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC on March 4, 2019. (AFP / Mandel NGAN)

Former federal prosecutor Jennifer Rodgers on Monday outlined how the latest moves from special counsel Jack Smith make her believe former President Donald Trump is on the road to criminal prosecution.

During an appearance on CNN, Rodgers reacted to news of fresh subpoenas sent out by Smith since taking over the investigation last month by saying it indicates that he is moving quickly and aggressively.

"They were moving at full speed even before Jack Smith came on board," she noted.

Host Jake Tapper her then read her a quote from Trump lawyers who have been confidently predicting their client will not face any charges either for his role in inciting the deadly January 6th Capitol riots or stashing top-secret government documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

However, Rodgers believed these lawyers shouldn't be anything close to cocky.

"We've seen a lot of evidence publicly and the special counsel and his team are busy collecting more," she said. "I think he will be indicted."

Rodgers went on to say that Trump's decision to keep top-secret intelligence documents at his private resort appeared to be the easier case to make, although she said he could face charges such as obstruction of Congress as well.

