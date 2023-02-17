'Just stop': Kari Lake buried for latest plot to grift the 'rubes'

Responding to reports that failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake plans to appeal yet another legal setback in her effort to prove the 2022 election was stolen from her, one Arizona columnist suggested it's about time she exhibits a tiny bit of dignity, admit she lost and move on.

On Thursday, NBC reported that Lake's attorneys are under siege with bar complaints over frivolous legal motions attempting to get the 2022 election results overturned and install Republican Lake as the governor, after an appeals court rejected her latest legal bid.

Reacting to the news, AzCentral columnist Laurie Roberts reminded readers that is has been 100 days since the election and suggested it is about time Lake "put an end to the incessant moaning and groaning and stamping of feet and outright slander of a good and decent state."

But no such luck, she added.

READ MORE: 'Earthshaking' subpoenas suggest Trump had his 'lawyers commit crimes for him': analysis

"But, of course, Lake has already vowed to appeal. Of course, she will, if only to keep the rubes sending in those donations to her nonprofit – the one she claims is all about saving Arizona but I suspect is more about building her bank account and keeping herself politically relevant," she wrote.

Noting that Lake immediately took to social media to state, "BREAKING: I told you we would take this case all the way to the Arizona Supreme Court, and that’s exactly what we are going to do. Buckle up, America!” with a link to a donation page, Roberts wrote, "Election denial, after all, is a lucrative business and Lake is not about to disembark from this particular gravy train."

"After 100 days of stamping her foot and spreading disinformation and running around the country defaming the state’s election workers, I’d like to think the perpetually aggrieved Lake would just stop," the columnist suggested. "That she muster up some shred of class and dignity and at long last accept the verdict of the voters. And the judge. And the three appellate judges."

"Forget this phony quest for 'election integrity”' Go on a hunt for some personal integrity," Roberts advised.

You can read her whole piece here.