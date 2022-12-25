'Muster some grace and concede': AZ columnist piles on Kari Lake after judge boots her lawsuit

In a biting column written just hours after Maricopa County Superior Court judge Peter Thompson tossed out former broadcaster Kari Lake's lawsuit contesting her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs, AzCentral columnist Laurie Roberts suggested Arizonans would be pleased f to find her concession speech under their tree on Christmas morning.

Earlier in the week, Robert mocked Lake's parade of "expert" witnesses, writing their arguments might play better in "fantasyland."

Following the blistering 10-page ruling by the judge on Saturday afternoon that knocked down Lake's attorney's arguments one-by-one, Roberts wrote that it is time for Lake to concede and move on with her life.

Writing, "In what should come as a surprise to absolutely no one, a judge on Saturday ruled that Kari Lake was not robbed of her right to be Arizona’s next governor," Roberts added that Lake is instead vowing to fight on, issuing a statement on Twitter asserting, "My Election Case provided the world with evidence that proves our elections are run outside of the law. This Judge did not rule in our favor. However, for the sake of restoring faith and honesty in our elections, I will appeal his ruling.”

According to columnist Roberts, it is self-evident that Judge Thompson "eviscerated" his witnesses' claims and that she needs to "accept reality."

"This being Christmas, it would seem a good time for Kari Lake to offer the state of Arizona a gift," she wrote. "After 46 days of decrying her loss and defaming the state’s election workers, Lake should muster the grace to accept the verdict of the judge and concede the governor's race."

Adding, "I don't expect Lake to wish Hobbs well but she could at least acknowledge that Arizona has spoken," she cautioned, "Oh, I know. The chance of that is somewhere between none and what-the-heck-is-in-that-eggnog-you’re-drinking. Still, it’s the season of miracles."