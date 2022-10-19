Daughter of Martin Luther King Jr. nails Kari Lake for claim her dad would be full MAGA
Gage Skidmore.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake claimed on Tuesday that if Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had not been assassinated by racists he would have been supportive of Donald Trump and the far-right movement.

“I’m a true believer that if MLK, Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr. were alive today, if JFK were alive today, if our founding fathers were alive today, they would be America First Republicans,” Lake promised. “I really believe that.”

King's daughter called Lake's claim absurd and noted that saying something like that was being dismissive of her father's "seminal work and beliefs."

One of the key issues that King fought was voter suppression, something that the so-called "America First" movement has fought for in red states across the country. In one more recent story, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) dispatched an election police force to arrest those who were told they could vote after the state approved re-establishing voting rights to felons. Of the 20 people arrested, 13 were Black.

King also fought for the dignity of immigrants. Lake calls them "rapists." The "America First" policy focuses more on a kind of nationalism that is inherently against anything not American.



