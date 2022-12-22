Watch: Kari Lake lawyer's attempt to get defense witness in trouble falls flat

A lawyer representing defeated Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake on Thursday tried to get defense witness by accusing him of reading from a script during his testimony.

During testimony in Lake's lawsuit against Maricopa County, election equipment expert Ryan Macias appeared to be looking off camera while answering attorneys' questions.

This prompted one of Lake's attorney to accuse Macias of improperly using a script to help him in his testimony.

"He keeps looking to the side as if he's reading something," the attorney said. "If he is, we would like to know what it is."

Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson informed Macias that he needed to notify the court if he needed to refer to an outside source during his testimony.

Macias, however, explained that he was not reading anything at all.

"I apologize if I am [looking away from the camera]," he said. "There is a little bit of a glare from the right-hand side with the light but I am not reading anything."

"Very well," Thompson replied. "Thank you, sir."

Watch the video below.