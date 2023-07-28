Kari Lake insists Trump's outsmarting Jack Smith as charges pile up: 'Playing chess at the highest level!'

Failed gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake insisted Donald Trump was outsmarting special counsel Jack Smith despite new charges being added to the Mar-a-Lago case and an indictment looming in the Jan. 6 case.

The former president got hit with three new charges related to the destruction of evidence in the classified documents probe, but Lake told Newsmax the twice-impeached president had prosecutors exactly where he wants them.

"Every single thing they've thrown at him, he's turned it right back in their face, and he's proven to be right," Lake said. "They're wrong, they're just they're just trying to bring him down, and you can't bring down a giant like Donald J. Trump, and I'll be honest. I think he would welcome that indictment, he would welcome a trial. I think you said it would be the trial of the century. I don't think that when they thought of all of that, and maybe during those meetings with his attorney, the attorneys brought it up and said, do you really want this because it's going to come right back in your face."

Lake, who is reportedly exploring a Senate campaign, said Trump's alleged crimes pale in comparison to those committed by President Joe Biden's son, whose plea agreement on tax and gun charges fell apart earlier this week.

"They're playing checkers and President Trump is playing, you know, chess at the highest level, so I don't think they want to pick a fight with him," Lake said. "His numbers don't seem to be affected adversely by any -- it's like he gets indicted for documents, he gets indicted for a private transaction with a former relationship, he gets indicted for, um, Jan. 6, and Hunter Biden is caught with prostitutes, caught smoking crack cocaine, driving 172 miles an hour, cheating on his taxes, may have sold state secrets to the Chinese and the Ukrainians, and they are going to let him walk out of court briefly for a moment there with nothing."



