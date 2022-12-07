Trump promotes Truth Social post claiming the Capitol riot was a 'false flag'

Fresh off hosting a QAnon conference at Mar-a-Lago and bringing a Holocaust denier over for dinner, former President Donald Trump on Wednesday promoted a conspiracy theory about the January 6 riot at the United States Capitol building.

On his Truth Social network, the former president boosted a post from an anonymous user who baselessly claimed that the Capitol riot was a setup of Trump supporters.

"Those people do not deserve this... this was a false flag and it was planned out very meticulously," the post stated. "If there were a hundred National Guard troops at the Capitol that day none of this would have happened. Nancy Pelosi rejected Donald J Trump's recommendation for having troops at the Capitol that day."

In fact, Trump was the only person who could have ordered the National Guard to go to the Capitol, and he actively encouraged his supporters to march to the Capitol on January 6, 2021, despite allegedly knowing many of them were armed at the time.

IN OTHER NEWS: NRSC Chair Rick Scott humiliated as GOP senator shreds Herschel Walker right in front of him

Trump waited more than three hours after the start of the riots to publicly call on the rioters to go home, and even then he told the rioters that "we love you, you're very special."