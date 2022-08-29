Kash Patel demands DOJ both 'be transparent' and redact his name from Trump documents

Kash Patel, an adviser to former President Donald Trump, demanded that the Department of Justice "be transparent," while saying it should also redact his name from documents.

Patel first claimed last week that he had received death threats after his name was left unredacted in an affidavit justifying the recent FBI search of Mar-a-Lago.

On Monday, Newsmax host Rob Finnerty asked Patel if there was anything in the affidavit that would have justified the search of Trump's estate.

"Besides my name?" he complained. "The DOJ and FBI that I used to work for intentionally left my name in there as if it added to the probable cause. They did that so that I would be maliciously attacked, which I have been since."

"Other than that, no I don't really see anything that supports probable cause to invade a president -- a former president's house," the adviser continued. "They might have some under the redactions but that was the whole point. If you're going to make this transparency effort, be transparent and they failed intentionally."

Watch the video below or at this link.