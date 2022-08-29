One key detail in the Department of Justice affidavit offers some clues about who tipped off investigators to the top-secret materials former President Donald Trump Donald Trump was hoarding at Mar-A-Lago.

The Guardian's Hugo Lowell noticed a reference to an obscure area at Trump's private resort, and he told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that suggested sources who are extremely close to the former president were cooperating with the investigation.

"The fact that Pine Hall was mentioned, you know, among other places, was really interesting," Lowell said. "Pine Hall is an entrance way that leads into Trump's area, and so the fact that the FBI has pinpointed that location suggests to me, and certainly to people around the former president, that the FBI has someone on the inside, someone close to Trump himself or around his family that knows the kind of documents that were being left around them."

"That spooked them to have that level of detail and knowledge," Lowell added. "It's not going to come from people from the help or the staff, that close quarters to the former president."

The former president and his legal team have tried to get a window into the investigation to see where it might go next, but so far the Department of Justice has not tipped its hand -- which is making Trump and his lawyers anxious.

"I think a lot of this is coming from the fact that Trump's lawyers don't know where the Justice Department wants to go next," Lowell said. "The Espionage Act, classified documents at Mar-A-Lago, they're also monitoring the obstruction side. That's where lawyers are very nervous, not least because it sounds like Evan Corcoran and Christina Bobb, two of the former president's lawyers, might themselves be witnesses to that because of their interactions with the Justice Department, and that's indicative of the general inability to find defense here."



Watch the video below or at this link.