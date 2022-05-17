GOP Senate hopeful accuses Fox's Sean Hannity of inspiring rape threats against her daughter
Sean Hannity speaking at the 2016 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Fox News personality Sean Hannity was harshly criticized on Tuesday by a Senate candidate he had attacked on his primetime show in the run-up to the Pennsylvania primary.

"After little-known 'ultra-MAGA' candidate Kathy Barnette began surging in the polls last week, it seemed like pro-Trump media stars almost immediately got the memo to destroy her. Sean Hannity pulled out all the stops to protect Dr. Mehmet Oz, his close pal Donald Trump’s preferred candidate, while colleague Laura Ingraham has made her disdain for the TV doctor more than clear," The Daily Beast reported. "The tension between the two Fox stars boiled over late last week when Hannity took aim at Barnette for two straight nights, unironically blasting her past Islamophobic and homophobic remarks."

Barnette, who has revealed that she was born after her 11-year-old mother had been raped, now says her daughter is receiving rape threats after Hannity went after her.

Barnette was interviewed on Tuesday by Steve Bannon.

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Despicable' Attica prison guard suspended after mocking Buffalo shooting victims on Facebook: report

"Sean Hannity and the rest of them, the gang of idiots, they just pounced on me," she said.

"And they don't care, they don't care if they're destroying my life, they don't care if they're putting my family in jeopardy, they don't care, all they want is control," she explained.

"These are the worst of the worst kind of people, they don't care. The emails that I'm getting, people saying they want to do to my daughter what happened to my mother," she charged. "They don't care."

Watch below or at this link.

Barnette Hannity 1 www.youtube.com

SmartNews Video