Kayleigh McEnany complains trial wasn't 'fair' after Clinton lawyer acquitted over Russia probe

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany complained on Tuesday that a trial in Washington, D.C. was not "fair" to federal prosecutors after a campaign attorney for Hillary Clinton was found not guilty.



During a panel discussion on Fox News, McEnany reacted to reports that attorney Michael Sussmann had been acquitted of lying to federal prosecutors in an effort to undermine then-candidate Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.

"For three years, we would vent about this at the campaign, vent about this in the White House, for three years, we were told the choice of the American people was a Russian asset," McEnany griped. "Think about that. The president of the United States, a Russian asset."

McEnany claimed that special counsel Robert Mueller determined it was "not true" that Trump was a Russian asset.

"The D.C. jury pool, this is an area of our country where 76% of people in the District of Columbia are registered Democrat," the former White House staffer said. "This was a jury pool of 37 that was whittled down to a smaller number but of those 37 jurors, there were many avowed Clinton supporters who said they had donated to the Clinton campaign."

"Some of those individuals were not chosen," she admitted. "But about a third of that jury pool was either a Clinton supporter or had strong feelings about the election and prosecutors were very frustrated that they would not get a fair shake here."

McEnany added: "So I think this does raise questions on how fair of a shake you can be given in D.C. with a jury pool that does oftentimes weigh partisanly in one direction."

