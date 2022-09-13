Trump-loving Arizona GOP chair promotes tweet from racist 'pureblood' account

Kelli Ward, the Trump-loving chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party, promoted a tweet this week from an explicitly racist Twitter user who describes himself as a "pureblood."

Vice News reports that Ward on Monday retweeted a video that appeared to show a white school child being brutally beaten by a Black classmate.

Ward baselessly claimed that such brutal beatings are common in public schools and argued that "violent, hate-filled predators are loose in our public schools. And 'the system' again puts innocent children in danger."

Vice notes that the account in question is run by someone under the name of Dan Lyman, who bills himself as a "pureblood" in his Twitter biography and who promotes racist content, including from notorious Holocaust-denying white nationalist Nick Fuentes.

READ MORE: Republican county election commissioner is arrested and charged by the FBI

In a tweet posted shortly after Ward's promotion, Lyman declared that "I will not stop exposing anti-White brutality" and argued that "maybe if others hadn’t turned a blind eye for so long, things would be different. But here we are. It’s time for change."

Ward first burst onto the national scene in 2016 when she ran a failed primary race against the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), whose allies nicknamed her "Chemtrail Kelli" for entertaining conspiracy theories about commercial airliners deliberately spraying biological agents into the air.