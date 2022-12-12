DeSantis donor found dead in parking lot after sexual misconduct investigation launched
Ron DeSantis / Gage Skidmore

One of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' allies was found dead last week in a parking lot.

Jacksonville defense contractor Kent Stermon apparently took his own life Thursday outside the Mayport post office after an investigation was launched into his alleged sexual misconduct, reported Orlando Weekly.

“This investigation remains ongoing at this time and will continue until its completion. As with all active investigations, there is limited information available to release at this time,” said Jacksonville sheriff T.K. Waters. “However, as soon as this investigation has been completed, all applicable information will be available for release to the public.”

Stermon, the owner of Total Military Management, had donated more than $60,000 to DeSantis election campaigns, and he was appointed by the governor to serve on the board of governors that oversees state universities.

IN OTHER NEWS: 'As bad as it can get': Legal expert says Trump special master case ended in 'humiliation for Judge Cannon'

DeSantis moved into a condominium owned by Stermon in a newly drawn congressional district after he was pushed out of his own district in 2016 by redistricting.

"Kent was very influential," said FloridaPolitics writer A.G. Gancarski. "You wouldn't have Ron DeSantis as governor without Kent Stermon."

The 50-year-old Stermon had suffered a stroke last week and was released from the hospital on the day he died, and he claimed at the time that he was leaving politics.

“I am stepping about as far from politics as I can right now,” Stermon told Florida Politics. “My prognosis is positive and I just got discharged from hospital but I have a ton of work to do to get healthy.”

SmartNews