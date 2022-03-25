Video catches white middle school teacher dropping the N-word during profanity-filled tirade

On Friday, the Louisville Courier Journal reported that two teachers at Jefferson County Public Schools have been reassigned after the emergence of a profanity-laced video showing them shouting at students, reportedly taken by a student in the class.

A 9-minute video uploaded to Facebook shows the two teachers berating students at Carrithers Middle School for their misbehavior. One teacher, who is white, can be heard using the N-word at least twice, complaining that he gets called slurs "every day."

The other teacher can be heard complaining that she is tired of hearing that race plays a factor in how police officers respond to suspects.

"Someone explain to me what would happen if you acted some of the ways your classmates act if they were stopped by the police," she said. "Do you think a cop is going to be like 'Oh my God, we'll give you another chance. Honey, just go home to mommy'. No, they're going to have you down on the ground — no matter your color, so let's not even use that excuse. I'm getting tired of that too."

WATCH: Bob Woodward says ‘there’s an implication’ that Ginni Thomas discussed election conspiracies with her husband

Cheri Allen, whose child recorded the video, said she was shocked by the teachers' language. "You don’t get to group my child in with others and talk derogatory or belittle them because your day isn’t going well," she wrote on Facebook. "You as an educator chose this profession so you need to figure out a better method or use a more professional vocabulary but you don’t get to introduce my child to inappropriate behavior and vulgarity. I get it they are fed up because a lot of parents aren’t parenting, but I’m not a lot of parents. I am a supervisor and I would never openly speak to my staff this way."

"We are taking this matter seriously," said Carrithers Middle School Principal Denise Franklin-Williams in an emailed statement. "I want to assure you that we will be reviewing this matter, and we will be following JCPS policies and procedures in that process."

Several such incidents in recent years have attracted public attention. In February 2021, a Cape Coral, Florida teacher was filmed telling his class that slaves were not whipped and that the N-word is just a synonym for ignorant. That April, a teacher in Holdenville, Oklahoma was filmed grabbing a Black student and calling him the N-word. Another teacher in McDowell County, North Carolina used a racial slur in class that same year, to the shock of his students.