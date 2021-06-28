Kevin McCarthy under the gun to pick Capitol riot GOP commission members as Democrats ponder making him testify

According to a report from Punchbowl News, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is now on the clock to pick which Republicans will be part of the House select committee that will be tasked with investigating the Jan 6th Capitol insurrection.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is expected to push for a resolution vote on the committee this week before lawmakers head out for the July 4th holiday, and McCarthy is being put in the position of picking members with the full knowledge that Democrats might likely call him as a witness due to reports of his shouting match with Donald Trump on the day of the riot -- which the Republican has been reluctant to discuss in detail so far.

As Punchbowl reports, "Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the Homeland Security chair, is seen by many Democrats as a likely choice to head up the select committee," while noting Pelosi won't make her picks to the committee until the resolution passes.

As for McCarthy, the report states that he tends to lean on far-right Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for advice, with Punchbowl adding, "Jordan likes to mix it up with Democrats, he doesn't really care what the media thinks and he just blasts out whatever the GOP talking points are."

That could weigh on McCarthy's choices which may include controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

"Reporters have wondered whether the select committee will call McCarthy, who had an angry conversation with Trump that day about the attack, or even Trump himself," the report continues. "There's no reason a select committee can't do either or both of these, although there's political and legal issues at play here if they try, especially in calling Trump."

You can read more here.