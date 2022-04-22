'Speaker Kevin, we hardly knew ye': Morning Joe buries GOP's McCarthy after new recordings emerge
Joe Scarborough (MSNBC)

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough mocked House minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) after tapes emerged that confirm he wanted Donald Trump to resign over the Jan. 6 insurrection.

His network colleague Rachel Maddow obtained a recording of a call between McCarthy and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) proved he lied in his denial Thursday of a New York Times report about the period shortly after the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and the "Morning Joe" host said his ambitions of becoming House speaker were probably dead.

"You want to talk about sweating, I mean this guy, woo-wee," Scarborough said. "Speaker Kevin, we hardly knew ye. Yeah. yesterday he adamantly denied."

McCarthy told other GOP leaders during a conference call that he intended to ask Trump to step down, but he flatly denied he said that -- and then the recording proved he was lying.

"Lordy, lordy, lordy -- there are tapes," Scarborough said. "These people, Donald Trump, Mike, Kevin, Steve -- whatever his name is -- and it seems about half of the Republicans in Congress, it is like they think that videotape has not been created yet, that like cassette tapes are just around the corner, but nobody can actually record their spoken words, and they just keep lying."

