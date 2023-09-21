'Republicans are busy slaughtering themselves' as McCarthy is held hostage by his caucus: analysis

The battle between warring factions in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives is not just bad news for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) who looks increasingly over his head as a government shutdown looms.

As MSNBC analyst Hayes Brown wrote, Republicans are busy shooting themselves in the feet working proposals that even Republicans in the Senate will refuse to touch and, in the process, the squabbling GOP House members are doing irreparable damage to their own party.

With Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) leading the charge against McCarthy's leadership, Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) lamented the blundering of the party by telling a reporter, "These people can’t define a win. They don’t know how to take yes for an answer. It is a clown show.”

As MSNBC's Brown wrote, McCarthy finds himself in the unenviable position of needing votes from Democrats to get a bill passed -- which could lead to his ouster -- and even that bill could flop once it gets out of the House.

"The 'compromise' resolution that McCarthy is struggling to pass is dead on arrival in the Democratic-controlled Senate, and even if it weren’t, it would be dead on arrival if it reached Biden’s desk," the analyst wrote, after explaining its the result of "the unending string of tantrums, in-fighting and grandstanding on display from House Republicans this week"

"This means that the House is busy tying itself in knots over what should be a face-saving measure. We haven’t even gotten to the actual negotiations that a divided government require. Even the usual theory that getting something — anything! — over the line would give McCarthy leverage in showing that he can pass a bill on GOP votes only feels misguided here," he suggested before predicting, "Rather than taking on the White House or the Senate majority, Republicans are busy slaughtering themselves politically. Democrats aren’t even having to lift a finger."

