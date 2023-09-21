'He's losing it': Morning Joe jumps on reports that Trump is flipping out over going to prison

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough isn't surprised Donald Trump is worrying about orange jumpsuits and prison conditions.

The former president is planning to skip the second presidential debate after missing the first last month, and the "Morning Joe" host said he's likely concerned about appearing in public with the weight of 91 criminal counts in four jurisdictions weighing down on him.

"He's the most insecure guy on the face of the earth behind that facade," Scarborough said. "He has to know what his fiercest defenders on Fox News say. Ninety-one counts – if he goes 90-1, he's going to jail for the rest of his life, 90-1. He could win 90 and lose one, every one of those counts, basically, at Donald Trump's age, that equals a life sentence, so, yeah, the guy is worried. I could see, if I were carrying that around, you, anybody, we would forget what decade we were living in, too, just like Donald Trump."

Trump rambled last week at a conservative event that a "cognitively impaired" President Joe Biden would lead the country into "World War II" if re-elected and appeared to mix him up with Barack Obama, and Scarborough said that's probably why he won't take part in GOP debates.

"I mean, we'd be throwing people's names around – 91 counts, every one of them is a life sentence," Scarborough said. "The guy, obviously, is cracking. I think he's losing it, which is why the last thing he wants to do, the last thing his lawyers want him to do, is go out and debate. He may give admissions, and his political people don't want him to lose his mind onstage."

Watch the segment below or at this link.

