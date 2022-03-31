The women of "The View" all agreed that Rep. Madison Cawthron (R-NC) is probably nuts.

Chatting along with conservative commentator Tara Setmayer, the co-hosts addressed the recent claims of drug use and sex parties in Congress. According to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Cawthorn couldn't even keep his stories straight on the issue.

Joy Behar couldn't believe something like that was going on, wondering if Cawthorn thought such parties involved Republicans like Sens. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA). The ladies grabbed their eyes in mock disgust at the idea.

"Those are visions none of us ever want again, Joy," said Setmayer. "I was never invited to the cocaine and orgy parties on Capitol Hill. Madison Cawthorn is reckless. He's an embarrassment, and his own delegation is speaking out against him which is rare. He has a primary coming up on May 17th. There are eight people running against him. It's a Republican district, so Democrats, sorry, you don't have a chance there. This needs to happen because you can't have somebody running around -- this is not his own transgression. He has numerous transgressions besides just being a moron."

READ: Review of Enrique Tarrio's phone in January unlocked evidence in Proud Boys conspiracy case: prosecutors

She went on to document Cawthorn's long history of scandals and problems. There are questions about a friend he met in Russia, the fact that he was only married for eight months before she left him. There are also questions about his driving on a suspended license.

"He's useless. He is. He's an idiot. There's video of him beating up a tree," Setmayer recalled. "His idea of masculinity is just very twisted because he clearly has some arrested development in his emotional growth here. The fact Republicans are speaking out against his own and McCarthy has said, 'you lost my trust.' Big deal, but that is a big deal when it comes to how Republicans normally treat their own in a primary. So, there is a chance that Madison Cawthorn could get voted out of there."

But what Sunny Hostin couldn't understand is why McCarthy was so furious with Cawthorn when he allows bad behavior from others in the GOP caucus like Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Lauren Boebert (R-CO) or Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

Marjorie Taylor Greene said hurricanes were caused by Jewish -- what an anti-semitic statement," said Behar. Green actually said the laser was for wildfires in California. "Why didn't she get called out on that?"

"He's a wimp," Setmayer explained.

"I don't know why this one got him. It was interesting to me because Madison Cawthorn himself has been accused of certain sexual -- there have been sexual allegations against him," said Hostin. "There have been several articles in college, a lot of women came out and said that he was -- he denies it, of course, but that has been well documented and, You know, you have Matt Gaetz who is in the midst of a one-year-long federal investigation for child sex trafficking, and we haven't really heard Kevin McCarthy say much about that."

Setmayer explained that McCarthy is desperate to become the Speaker, but she said he has no chance at it. The far-right already doesn't support him.

See the video below:



