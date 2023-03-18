Kevin McCarthy directs GOP committee heads to run interference for Trump after claim 'arrest' is imminent

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) jumped into the fray on Saturday morning after Donald Trump made a claim on Truth Social that he will be arrested on Tuesday.

Early Saturday, the leader of the House Republicans stated on Twitter that he wants all GOP chairs of relevant House committees to "immediately" look into whether federal funds are being used to fund investigations into the former president.

On Truth Social Saturday morning, Trump set off a firestorm by claiming he will be arrested in three days, while also calling on his followers to take to the streets to protest.

Trump wrote, in part: "NOW ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE, WHICH HAS ALLOWED NEW RECORDS TO BE SET IN VIOLENT CRIME & WHOSE LEADER IS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS, INDICATE THAT, WITH NO CRIME BEING ABLE TO BE PROVEN, & BASED ON AN OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!) FAIRYTALE, THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!"

That prompted McCarthy, who was just elected House speaker, to encourage interference from his caucus on Trump's behalf.

RELATED: 'Enough of this!': Marjorie Taylor Greene flips out after Trump announces he will be 'arrested'



On Twitter, he wrote, "Here we go again — an outrageous abuse of power by a radical DA who lets violent criminals walk as he pursues political vengeance against President Trump. I’m directing relevant committees to immediately investigate if federal funds are being used to subvert our democracy by interfering in elections with politically motivated prosecutions."

McCarthy made no mention of the former president's call for protests in light of what happened on Jan. 6, 2021 when supporters of the former president stormed the Cap[itol building, forcing lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to flee for their lives.