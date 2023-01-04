'Going to be chaotic': McCarthy ally says his goal is keeping GOP turmoil to a 'manageable level'
Kevin McCarthy (Photo by Saul Loeb for AFP)

A supporter of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) told CNN's Jake Tapper on Wednesday that he believed the GOP leader was the best positioned to be Speaker of the House because he could keep a lid on the turmoil emanating from his own caucus.

During an interview with Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD), Tapper asked if he was worried that some of the rules changes that McCarthy had agreed to would only lead to more "chaos."

Johnson replied that chaos from Republicans was inevitable no matter who becomes Speaker.

"It doesn't matter who the Speaker will be, it is going to be a chaotic two years," he said. "When you have a majority that is this narrow in a Republican Party that, I think, doesn't take orders well, lots of independent thinkers, it's going to be messy. One of the reasons that I have continued to vote for Kevin McCarthy, is that I think he gives us the best opportunity to have a functional majority and keep the chaos down to a manageable level."

IN OTHER NEWS: Kari Lake refers to herself as the 'real' and 'duly-elected governor' of Arizona in interview

However, there are few signs that most of the anti-McCarthy Republicans actually want less chaos, which is why they've sent McCarthy six consecutive defeats in his bid to become House Speaker.

Watch the interview below or at this link.

McCarthy ally says his he hopes to keep GOP chaos to a 'manageable level' www.youtube.com

SmartNews Video