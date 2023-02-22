The View suspects something fishy going on with Kevin McCarthy and Jan. 6 footage

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin wondered if House speaker Kevin McCarthy handed over a trove of Capitol surveillance video footage to Tucker Carlson as part of the concessions he made to win his leadership battle.

The California Republican gave the Fox News host exclusive access to 41,000 hours of footage recorded during the Jan. 6 insurrection, and Hostin's suspicions were raised by the fact that McCarthy didn't give access to the material to any other news outlet.

"I don't want to guess, but, you know, he had to make a lot of concessions to become speaker, right?" Hostin said. "So maybe one of the concessions that he had to give Marjorie Taylor Greene or one of his supporters was 'give Tucker Carlson this.' We know how powerful Tucker Carlson has become within the Republican Party. It's really odd that a fake news anchor would would be that person, and when I say 'fake news anchor' I really mean it, because a judge ruled in 2020 that Tucker Carlson is 'not a credible source of news,' and, in fact, U.S. District Court judge Mary Kay Vyskocil said the whole tenor of his show should make clear that he's not stating actual facts."

"So it's not a news show, says the courts," Hostin added. "He's just, like, entertainment, so when you have someone that is just an entertainer slanting actual facts -- I agree with you, it's so dangerous. It's so divisive for our country, but it's most dangerous, I think, for the security of our country."

