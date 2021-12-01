Kevin McCarthy told Marjorie Taylor Greene to stop inter-GOP feuds — and she walked out on him: CNN reporter

On CNN Tuesday, congressional correspondent Manu Raju reported that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) simply blew off a plea from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to cease her feud with fellow Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC).

"Just this evening, behind closed doors, Kevin McCarthy summoned each of them for private meetings, discussing with them and telling them this message, he wanted them to, quote, 'stop it,'" explained Raju. "That message ... did not take hold. Greene emerged from the meeting and told our colleague Melanie Zanona that she would support a primary challenge against Nancy Mace. And she also said that Donald Trump would support a primary challenge against Nancy Mace."

Greene and Mace have been in a feud all day that started with Mace criticizing Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) for her Islamophobic attacks on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN). Greene lashed out, saying that Mace was "trash," to which Mace responded that Greene is "insane."

