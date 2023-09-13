'Is there anything more pathetic than Kevin McCarthy?' The View mocks impotency of Speaker
Photo: ABC Screen capture

"The View" began Wednesday with a video of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) demanding Speaker Kevin McCarthy review their "deal" from January – when McCarthy scrambled to secure enough votes to win the gavel – and threatening to remove him if he doesn't meet that agreement.

"They finally announced it," Whoopi Goldberg said of Tuesday's announcement from McCarthy that an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden would be launched. "And I say, listen, you had seven years after [Hunter Biden] and we see how that went. So, go ahead. So, do whatever you have to do and when you get all the stuff you think you got, come to us and let us know. I want to see. See, because we took our time and made sure we had our ducks in a row. So, I want to see the same thing."

They played the clip of Gaetz from the House floor Tuesday threatening McCarthy, and the audience booed at the mention of his name.

"Is there anything more pathetic than this Kevin McCarthy?" asked Joy Behar. "He is beholden to the dumbest wing in his party. I mean, can you imagine anyone in Congress speaking to Nancy Pelosi like that? She would smack them down in two seconds."

Sara Haines called the clip of Gaetz "pathetic."

"Part is him trying to be taken seriously and make a straight face when you look at who he defends, over an indicted former president who is literally being convicted of crimes, being held liable — and now this?" she said. "The president who, by the way, what I think of as scandalous has changed so much in the last six years. So, I love that, like, I'm not trying to 'what-about' it, but now you're worked up and passionate about it? And about spending cuts while you're going to waste time doing another hearing? Like, this is such BS, I can't even take it."

See the full debate in the video below or at the link here.

