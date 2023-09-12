GOPer claims Trump is behind Biden impeachment inquiry: 'It distracts from the 4 indictments'

Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) might be a member of the Freedom Caucus, but he made it clear that he believes some other members of his right-wing group have been mobilized to demand President Joe Biden's impeachment by Donald Trump.

Speaking to MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell on Tuesday after Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced the launch of a formal impeachment inquiry, Buck turned directly to Trump for blame.

The host began by mentioning the appropriations bill and the impending threat of a government shutdown.

"Why start impeachment now? Why not get the government spending crisis resolved first?" she asked.

"We should," Buck confessed. "We should absolutely focus on the government spending. I think what Kevin McCarthy did in this situation was to take the vote away from the House floor, have the Oversight Committee continue the work that they have been doing for a number of months and really focus on spending. This move is to focus on spending. We should have been focused on spending in June. We should have been passing bills to get the 12 bills passed in time."

Buck had previously said that there is no evidence to confirm any of the attacks being made against Biden.

Mitchell asked if all of this is because McCarthy can't control the far-right of his caucus and he's desperately trying to hold onto the speaker's gavel.

"I think President Trump has made it known through his social media account that he wants to see President Biden impeached. I think that has really stirred the base of support in the Republican Party," Buck said. "I think a lot of members have reacted to that. I think there's, in the Republican base, a real desire to see this move forward."

At the end of August, Trump posted on his Truth Social account that he was demanding Republicans in the House impeach Biden. Trump is also pressing for Biden to be removed using the 25th Amendment, which allows the vice president and Cabinet officials to remove a president if he's incapacitated or unfit. Trump's former Cabinet members debated whether to remove him after Jan. 6.

Mitchell asked Buck if he wished Trump would stay out of Congress, but Buck said it didn't matter what he thought because Trump wouldn't listen.

"I can see Donald Trump enjoying this moment," he said. "It distracts from the four indictments that he is facing at this time."

Previously, Buck said that things like this were really all about revenge for Trump.

He went on to confess to Mitchell this would likely hurt the GOP in the end.

"We will be blamed," Buck said after she mentioned former Speaker Newt Gingrich and his impeachment failures.

See the full interview in the video below or at the link here.