'Pathetic': Kevin McCarthy’s pro-cop ‘propaganda’ video backfires spectacularly as he continues to ignore DC Metro Officer Fanone

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) posted a video celebrating bike cops on Monday. Many noted, however, that the video comes as McCarthy and other Republicans continue to deny the seriousness of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Last week, at least three Republicans downplayed the riot or denied it altogether. Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) announced that he is an insurrection denier to viewers of a House Oversight hearing, saying that those who attacked police, and trashed the Capitol were just "visitors" being "orderly" in Statuary Hall that day. Some of the attackers urinated and defecated on the floors. Clyde was one of the members with McCarthy during the bike cops event.

Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) said during the hearing that the attackers were just a "mob of misfits." Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) passed over the violence saying that "many…peacefully protested" on Jan. 6. Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) claimed "it was Trump supporters who lost their lives that day," as if that somehow made the attack on the Capitol acceptable. Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) questioned how Attorney General Merrick Garland even knows that the mob was Trump supporters and not someone else.

While McCarthy came out after the Jan. 6 attack blaming former President Donald Trump, he has since changed his tune. Last week, DC Metro Police Officer Michael Fanone tried to speak with McCarthy or his office about the attack. When he called the office he said that they hung up. When that was reported, McCarthy's office called him a liar.

At the same time, McCarthy helped craft the rules for the Jan. 6 Commission, noted Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) on MSNBC Sunday. Now McCarthy opposes those same rules.

The House is set for a vote for $1.9 billion spending bill to pay for repairs to the building, improvements to security and $521 million to pay for National Guard deployment during the months that followed.

The facts made it all the more curious that McCarthy would suddenly embrace police after he and his caucus were so dismissive.

