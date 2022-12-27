'Concerns growing' McCarthy has lost more GOP votes in bid to become House speaker
Kevin McCarthy (Photo by Nicholas Kamm for AFP)

According to a report from CNN's Lauren Fox, congressional allies of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) are afraid he is losing the support of some fellow House members who were previously backing his bid to become the new House speaker.

As has been previously reported, Republicans will hold a slim majority margin when they take control of the House in January after the midterm elections and the embattled California Republican already has five members of his caucus who have made it clear that they will vote against him.

Speaking with "CNN This Morning" hosts Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow, Fox said McCarthy may have suffered more defections over the holiday break.

According to Harlow, "This morning, time is running short, not out yet, but short, for Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to secure votes he needs to be elected House speaker. One week from today the newly-elected Congress will be sworn in, but several incoming Republicans have already said they will not vote for McCarthy's bid to be speaker -- but then the question is: who?"

ALSO IN THE NEWS: MSNBC host ridicules the 2022 Republican failures with epic supercut

"That is the question," Fox replied. "Pressure is mounting on Kevin McCarthy to lock up those remaining votes. The state of play right now is there are five conservatives who have said that they will not support Kevin McCarthy for speaker without some kind of concession."

"There could be more," she added. "Some conservatives are arguing behind the scenes that there are more concerns growing, but the concern right now among moderates is the fact that they are in a position where they could go into next week and there could be multiple ballots on the floor of the House of Representatives where they could be in a position where this could take, not just a day, but multiple days to sort out."

"The concern is that, when they were elected in November, voters gave them the power to come to Washington, to do oversight of the Biden administration and they could be in a position where that just can't really get underway because they do not have the speaker," she stated.

Watch below or at the link.


CNN 12 27 2022 08 18 56 youtu.be

SmartNews