MSNBC host ridicules the 2022 Republican failures with epic supercut

On Monday's edition of MSNBC's "All In," anchor Chris Hayes mocked the GOP by throwing their past predictions of a "red wave" in the 2022 midterm election back at them in a lengthy series of supercuts.

"We begin at the end of this year, and the historic results for the midterm election," said Hayes. "Democrats gained a seat in the Senate, and Republicans managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. Historically, midterm elections have been outright disastrous for a first-term president ... Democratic presidents in their first midterms have seen the party lose an average of 40 House seats and five Senate seats. Since Watergate, the results have looked even worse for the party. Democratic presidents in their first midterms have lost an average of 44 House seats and six Senate seats. Many political observers on both sides of the aisle were expecting a political bloodbath on the level of, say, 1994's Republican revolution, for instance, when Democrats lost 52 House seats and eight Senate seats during Bill Clinton's first term, or the 2010 Tea Party wave, when Democrats lost a whopping 63 House seats and six Senate seats during Barack Obama's first term. For right-wing media ... a red wave was the sure thing."

Hayes played several clips of Republicans boasting about upcoming blowout victories, including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) saying on Fox News, "We are going to see a red tsunami," Trump adviser Stephen Miller using the same term, and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) saying, "On Tuesday, we will be part of a big red wave." The clip then showed the aftermath of the election, with Fox anchor Steve Doocy asking House Republican Caucus Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY), "What happened to the raid wave, congresswoman?"

"Once the votes were counted, Democrats narrowly lost the House majority, losing only nine seats," said Hayes. "They actually flipped a Republican seat by electing John Fetterman in Pennsylvania. But there was still one chance for Republicans to try to claw back something. The Georgia Senate race between Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock and Trump-backed Republican carpetbagger Herschel Walker, headed to runoff once again ... Fox News was very bullish about the Republican chances."

Hayes played another series of clips, in which Fox News anchor Sean Hannity said, "Herschel's enthusiasm in the state of Georgia seems to be through the roof," and Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) plugged his campaign website.

"Well, just hours after the polls closed, MSNBC News called it, and Herschel Walker was one of the weakest candidates in modern political history. Frankly, he had no business running for a Senate seat," said Hayes. He "lost to Senator Raphael Warnock, securing an astonishing midterm election result for the Democratic Party and President Joe Biden."

Watch the video below or at the video here: