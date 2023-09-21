Man charged with plot to assassinate Iowa governor over child labor law

A Washington state man who allegedly threatened to assassinate Iowa's Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds over her party's push to loosen child labor laws has been hit with federal charges, according to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa.

“I can… tell you that people from other States and like-mindedness are going to be coming to your area to assassinate you… you have been warned Kim Reynolds your death is imminent if you do not change back those child labor laws," Ryan Christopher Kelly said in one of two messages sent for Reynolds back in April.

In another message, Kelly said, "Kim Reynolds is going to be dead at the end of the month. We’re going to come there and we’ll rip you apart limb from limb... Have a good day because it might be your last.”

Kelly was located after the FBI tracked his IP address and arrested him at his home on April 24.

Read the charges here.