'I don't know her very well': Ronna McDaniel scampers away from questions about election-denying Michigan GOP head

On Sunday morning, CNN "State of the Union" host Dana Bash pressed Republican National Committee chairperson Ronna McDaniel on the election of an election-denier as the chair of the Republican party in her home state of Michigan, and the national GOP head appeared to want nothing to do with her.

As the extensive interview drew to a close, Bash asked, "Before I let you go, I want to ask about something that's going on in your home state of Michigan, which is, the person who took your old job, you were chair of the party in Michigan, Kristina Karamo, she is an election denier. She -- on January 6th, talks about the conspiracies that happened. She lost her secretary of state race by double digits. Does she represent your party and will her presence as head of the party in Michigan hurt your chances in that very important state?"

"I don't know her very well and I wasn't at this recent convention, so the delegates chose Kristina, but I'm committed to Michigan," McDaniel protested before attempting to change the subject. "It's my state. I wish you were talking about the power being out -- we had no power for four days. We still have 230,000 people in our state with no power right now, but we have a Senate seat, we have House seats, I love our great state and the RNC is absolutely committed to Michigan."

"Should election denialism be a thing of the past in order to win places like Michigan?" Bash pressed.

"If there's a problem with an election, we should be able to talk about that and I think you should be able to say, hey, tabulating receipts --," she replied as the CNN host cut in with, "What about 2020?"

"We should be able to talk about elections we see," McDaniels attempted. "We should always be able to talk about that. I don't think we should remove that from the conversation --."

"But I'm talking about --," Bash asked with the RNC head interrupting and stating, "I'm looking forward to 2024. How do we win the senate when we have a much better map. How do we keep the House and win the presidency? And I will say the path forward is a united Republican party, we've got to find our way to be there. That's what I want to be as a leader."

