Trump praises Michigan GOP's far-right new leader: 'A powerful and fearless Election Denier'

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday heaped praise upon Kristina Karamo, the far-right conspiracy theorist who was just elected as chairwoman of the Michigan Republican Party.

Even though Trump had endorsed rival Republican Matthew DePerno to lead the Michigan GOP, the former president had nothing but praise for Kamaro, who based her entire failed election campaign for Michigan secretary of state by promoting false claims about the presidential election being "stolen" in 2020.

Congratulations to Kristina Karamo, a powerful and fearless Election Denier, in winning the Chair of the GOP in Michigan," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account. "If Republicans (and others!) would speak the truth about the Rigged Presidential Election of 2020, like FoxNews should, but doesn’t, they would be far better off. The New York Times stated that 'This cements the Party’s takeover by Trump loyalists.' I don’t call them loyalists, I call them GREAT AMERICAN PATRIOTS!!!"

In fact, Karamo was one of many Republican candidates in swing states who made Trump's false election fraud claims a centerpiece of her campaign, and she wound up getting clobbered by 14 points in what was supposed to have been a "red wave" year for Republicans.

In addition to her conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, Kamaro has also accused Democrats of selling off the body parts of babies and engaging in ritual child sacrifice, and has also said that demonic possession is not only real but can be transferred from one person to another via sexual intercourse.