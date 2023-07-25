Dems are so terrified of upsetting Kyrsten Sinema they're not backing challenger from own party: report

Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego (D) is gearing up to challenge Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema for the state's senate seat, but the Democratic Party is refusing to take a side – saying their "primary goal still is ensuring a Republican does not win," The Daily Beast reported.

As Gallego locks up support and fundraising from individual Democrats, some in the party "see no point to getting on Sinema’s bad side while she remains a key vote in the Senate," writes the Beast's Sam Brodey.

“This kind of fear that Democrats have of p--sing Sinema off, it’s making it harder for us to actually talk to voters in general,” Arizona political operative and Replace Sinema PAC adviser Luis Avila said. “They want to know where we stand on Sinema… what Democrats are doing is making it harder for us to make the case for them.”

Voters who want to see Sinema ousted are hesitant to throw their full weight behind an effort to defeat her. One big-name Democratic donor who supports Gallego said they would decline to donate to the PAC's efforts.

Sinema is likely aware of the leverage she holds, since many Democrats fear that intervening too forcefully in Arizona would cause problems for President Joe Biden's 2024 reelection bid.

Speaking to The Beast, a Sinema spokesperson said she is not focused on the 2024 race.

"Arizonans are sick of extreme career candidates constantly saying and doing whatever it takes to raise more and more money,” the spokesperson said. “Kyrsten promised Arizonans she’d be an independent Senator who delivers lasting solutions, and that’s exactly what she’s done. She remains focused on solving challenges facing everyday Arizonans, not campaign politics."

