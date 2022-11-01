Former Trump official has turned his Fox show into an 'infomercial' for his MAGA resurrection non-profit

Kudlow, who saw a career on Wall Street ruined by addiction before becoming a TV commentator, then Trump administration official, landed at Fox Business after the former president's 2020 election loss.
As Baragona notes, it appears that Kudlow wants to get back into politics, with the report calling his latest endeavor a "side hustle, an influential conservative policy think tank some have deemed a MAGA 'White House in waiting.'”
According to the report, "Kudlow founded the America First Policy Institute (AFPI) in 2021 with several other former Trump administration officials. Over the past year, Kudlow’s peculiarly aggressive promotion of the nonprofit organization—for which he serves as vice chair—has become a regular fixture of his late-afternoon weekday show," which then adds, "In just the past six months alone, Kudlow has directly mentioned AFPI at least 51 separate times on his program. He has routinely and prominently featured other board members, including former Small Business Administration director Linda McMahon, who is now the AFPI chair."
According to some media watchdogs, Kudlow's self-promotion treads a fine ethical line.
As Tim Gleason of the University of Oregon’s journalism school put it, "Cable news continues to blur the lines between ‘news’ and ‘opinion’ and… Fox is at the extreme, having essentially eliminated the distinction in much of its programming,” he continued. “However, applying the ethical standards of major news organization, as the host of a program that is presented as a ‘financial market analysis, roundtable discussions on the policies impacting the domestic and global economies and news-making interviews with business influencers across the world,’ Kudlow’s role at AFP is a clear conflict of interest.”
Noting that AFP has become a major player in the planned resurrection of the Trump administration, Baragona reported, "The board is full of ex-Trump cabinet members and senior staffers. Former acting DHS chief Chad Wolf is the group’s executive director and chairs its homeland security and immigration division. Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry leads the AFPI’s center for energy and environment, former Interior Secretary David Bernhardt handles their initiative for 'American Freedom,' and one-time acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker is the co-chair for the group’s center for law and order."
"The AFPI roster also contains the likes of White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway (now a Fox News contributor), faith leader Paula Cain-White, ex-White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley, and former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi—all of whom maintain close ties to Trumpworld," he added.
As the Times puts it, Truth Social over the last year has "faced one business calamity after the next" since its launch this past winter, and is currently under federal investigation after a former executive filed a whistleblower complaint alleging that the app's parent company made "fraudulent misrepresentations" in financial reports.
Despite this, usage statistics show Truth Social has blown past rival right-wing social media sites such as Gab, Parler, and Gettr, and is now averaging between 1.5 million and 2 million unique monthly visitors.
While this still pales in comparison to tech giants such as Twitter and Facebook, it does show Trump's platform has overtaken all of the also-ran right-wing Twitter clones.
That said, the Times' report also casts significant doubt on whether Truth Social can take the next step and compete with larger social media platforms.
"The real test for Truth Social may arrive in the coming months, as initial excitement around the app fades and the problems with its financing possibly come to a head," the report notes. "The site shows few signs of courting a wider mix of users from across the political spectrum, which would be necessary to reach lofty targets set by the company before the app launched."
In a blunt column for the Bulwark, longtime conservative writer Mona Charen dropped the hammer on Republicans for their tone-deaf response to the ugly assault inflicted on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), and claimed that even moderate GOPer's failed miserably when addressing it.
While high-profile conservatives like Don Trump Jr., Sen Ted Cruz (R-AZ), and Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake have garnered the most attention for their jokes and comments about the savage hammer beating of the 82-year-old Pelosi, other Republicans have stepped in it with their "what about" approach to the attack.
In her column, Charen focused on Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin for his joke about the hammer attack and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu -- both of whom have gone to great pains to portray themselves as moderates not in the Donald Trump mold as they jockey for a run at the 2024 GOP presidential nominations.
On the matter of Youngkin, who joked about sending Nancy Pelosi back to San Francisco to be with her hospitalized husband, Charen called his comments his comments "crass and cruel," and wrote that "Youngkin was widely viewed as the ticket out of Trumpism for many 'regular' Republicans. He was not a human blow torch like Marjorie Taylor Greene or Doug Mastriano. He was the sort you could bring home to your mother."
Charen then alleged that: "even the 'normal' Republicans are, if not trolls themselves, troll adjacent."
She then turned to Sununu who said on Meet the Press, "Well, look, you can go back to the beginning. This started back in the summer of 2020, right, when you saw cities burning, you saw not a whole lot of accountability there," and later added, "What has happened to Steve Scalise, that was years before 2020, the threats on Justice Kavanaugh—so—Gabby Giffords. I mean, there doesn’t seem to be an end to this. It’s on both sides of the aisle."
According to Charen, "Democrats have not fetishized guns and violence as the GOP has. They have not elevated to hero status a young man, Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot his way into a protest, killing a man; nor featured gun brandishing suburbanites at their national convention; nor filled their commercials and even their Christmas cards with images of themselves bedecked with weaponry."
She then added, "So Sununu’s bothsidesism breaks down."
"What the hell is wrong with these people? Where has their sense of ordinary decency gone?" she wrote. "All of this is a garden party compared with the bilge (thank you Charlie Sykes) released into the atmosphere by Donald Trump Jr. Repeating a rumor from the fever swamps (which rumor was later retweeted by the new chief Twit), he displayed a picture of men’s underwear and a hammer, saying 'Got my Paul Pelosi Halloween costume ready.'"
Charen then concluded, "It’s beginning to look like Republicans go along with Trumpism not because they feel they must, but because they’ve really come to embody it."
Detecting cancer early before it spreads throughout the body can be lifesaving. This is why doctors recommend regular screening for several common cancer types, using a variety of methods. Colonoscopies, for example, screen for colon cancer, while mammograms screen for breast cancer.
While important, getting all these tests done can be logistically challenging, expensive and sometimes uncomfortable for patients. But what if a single blood test could screen for most common cancer types all at once?
This is the promise of multi-cancer early detection tests, or MCEDs. This year, President Joe Biden identified developing MCED tests as a priority for the Cancer Moonshot, a US$1.8 billion federal effort to reduce the cancer death rate and improve the quality of life of cancer survivors and those living with cancer.
As a laboratory medicine physician and researcher who develops molecular tests for cancer, I believe MCED tests are likely to transform cancer screening in the near future, particularly if they receive strong federal support to enable rapid innovation.
How MCED tests work
All cells in the body, including tumor cells, shed DNA into the bloodstream when they die. MCED tests look for the trace amounts of tumor DNA in the bloodstream. This circulating “cell-free” DNA contains information about what type of tissue it came from and whether it is normal or cancerous.
Testing to look for circulating tumor DNA in the blood is not new. These liquid biopsies – a fancy way of saying blood tests – are already widely used for patients with advanced-stage cancer. Doctors use these blood tests to look for mutations in the tumor DNA that help guide treatment. Because patients with late-stage cancer tend to have a large amount of tumor DNA circulating in the blood, it’s relatively easy to detect the presence of these genetic changes.
Scientists are using strands of DNA that circulate in the blood as a way to detect early-stage cancer.
MCED tests are different from existing liquid biopsies because they are trying to detect early-stage cancer, when there aren’t that many tumor cells yet. Detecting these cancer cells can be challenging early on because noncancer cells also shed DNA into the bloodstream. Since most of the circulating DNA in the bloodstream comes from noncancer cells, detecting the presence of a few molecules of cancer DNA is like finding a needle in a haystack.
Making things even more difficult, blood cells shed abnormal DNA naturally with aging, and these strands can be confused for circulating cancer DNA. This phenomenon, known as clonal hematopoiesis, confounded early attempts at developing MCED tests, with too many false positive results.
Fortunately, newer tests are able to avoid blood cell interference by focusing on a type of “molecular barcode” embedded in the cancer DNA that identifies the tissue it came from. These barcodes are a result of DNA methylation, naturally existing modifications to the surface of DNA that vary for each type of tissue in the body. For example, lung tissue has a different DNA methylation pattern than breast tissue. Furthermore, cancer cells have abnormal DNA methylation patterns that correlate with cancer type. By cataloging different DNA methylation patterns, MCED tests can focus on the sections of DNA that distinguish between cancerous and normal tissue and pinpoint the cancer’s origin site.
DNA contains molecular patterns that indicate where in the body it came from.
There are currently several MCED tests in development and in clinical trials. No MCED test is currently FDA-approved or recommended by medical societies.
In 2021, the biotech company GRAIL launched the first commercially available MCED test in the U.S. Its Galleri test claims to detect over 50 different types of cancers. At least two other U.S.-based companies, Exact Sciences and Freenome, and one Chinese company, Singlera Genomics, have tests in development. Some of these tests use different cancer detection methods in addition to circulating tumor DNA, such as looking for cancer-associated proteins in blood.
MCED tests are not yet typically covered by insurance. GRAIL’s Galleri test is currently priced at $949, and the company offers a payment plan for people who have to pay out of pocket. Legislators have introduced a bill in Congress to provide Medicare coverage for MCED tests that obtain FDA approval. It is unusual for Congress to consider legislation devoted to a single lab test, and this highlights both the scale of the medical market for MCED and concerns about disparities in access without coverage for these expensive tests.
How should MCED tests be used?
Figuring out how MCED tests should be implemented in the clinic will take many years. Researchers and clinicians are just beginning to address questions on who should be tested, at what age, and how past medical and family history should be taken into account. Setting guidelines for how doctors will further evaluate positive MCED results is just as important.
There is also concern that MCED tests may result in overdiagnoses of low-risk, asymptomatic cancers better left undetected. This happened with prostate cancer screening. Previously, guidelines recommended that all men ages 55 to 69 regularly get blood tests to determine their levels of PSA, a protein produced by cancerous and noncancerous prostate tissue. But now the recommendation is more nuanced, with screening suggested on an individual basis that takes into account personal preferences.
Questions remain on how MCEDs will be implemented in the clinic.
Another concern is that further testing to confirm positive MCED results will be costly and a burden to the medical system, particularly if a full-body scan is required. The out-of-pocket cost for an MRI, for example, can run up to thousands of dollars. And patients who get a positive MCED result but are unable to confirm the presence of cancer after extensive imaging and other follow-up tests may develop lifelong anxiety about a potentially missed diagnosis and continue to take expensive tests in fruitless search for a tumor.
Despite these concerns, early clinical studies show promise. A 2020 study of over 10,000 previously undiagnosed women found 26 of 134 women with a positive MCED test were confirmed to have cancer. A 2021 study sponsored by GRAIL found that half of the over 2,800 patients with a known cancer diagnosis had a positive MCED test and only 0.5% of people confirmed to not have cancer had a false positive test. The test performed best for patients with more advanced cancers but did detect about 17% of the patients who had very-early-stage disease.
MCED tests may soon revolutionize the way clinicians approach cancer screening. The question is whether the health care system is ready for them.