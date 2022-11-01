MSNBC's Mika shames Ted Cruz for 'promoting violence' by mocking attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband
MSNBC

MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski singled out Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) for scorn over his reaction to the attempted assassination of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The Texas senator amplified right-wing conspiracy theories suggesting the assailant had a sexual relationship with Paul Pelosi, who suffered brain injuries in the attack, and the "Morning Joe" co-host shamed him and Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake for cracking jokes about the assault.

"At this point as we're a week away from the midterms, I fear it's going to be an election where election deniers are now voted into office, that our politics have become so sick that people have lost their minds," Brzezinski said. "When you have, again, I'll go back, I'll say it again and again. Ted Cruz is doing a disservice to this country with the way he is communicating about this attack on the speaker's husband. It's on people like Ted Cruz."

"I mean, Kari Lake, that's Trump level, okay, and it's sad what's happening there, but there are people serving right now as leaders in Washington, Republican leaders who could do something, who have a voice, who have a platform, and they choose to use it to be destructive, and to promote violence," she added. "There's no two ways about it. What happened to Paul Pelosi was politically motivated. It matches Jan. 6, and Ted Cruz is making it worse not better."

READ MORE: GOP threats to Medicare and Social Security take center stage in last days before election

Watch the video below or at this link.

11 01 2022 07 03 14 www.youtube.com

SmartNews