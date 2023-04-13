Las Vegas teacher fired after writing N-word on whiteboard in front of students: officials
A substitute teacher in Las Vegas has been fired after an investigation into a racial incident that happened in the classroom, reported NewsNation on Thursday.

"Parents and guardians received a letter Tuesday from Silvestri Junior High School principal Yvette Tippetts notifying them of the incident," reported Joshua Peguero. "Students and parents tell NewsNation affiliate KLAS it involved a classroom incident where the substitute teacher wrote a racial slur used to reference Black people on the whiteboard ... KLAS also received videos capturing the teacher writing the racial slur as students in the classroom are yelling that’s 'crazy' and 'no.'"

"There’s really no excuse for this," said National Action Network educational chair Kamilah Bywaters. "There should not be any type of lesson around the n-word, so it’s really appalling and hurtful."

Bywaters went on to say that the Clark County School District is not properly giving racial sensitivity training.

Similar incidents have occurred at schools around the country.

In one case earlier this month, a middle school English teacher in Fontana, California allegedly used the N-word repeatedly, then told students they were being "oversensitive" about it when they refused to say the word along with her. In another incident in Duluth, Georgia, students used racial slurs against a Black classmate, called her a "slave," and whipped her with a belt, while a teacher looked on and allegedly did nothing to stop it.

