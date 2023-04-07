Trump reportedly directs aides to hire 'pro-white nationalism' failed GOP candidate

The New York Times is reporting that former President Donald Trump is preparing to make another big hire as he gears up for his third presidential campaign.

According to the Times, Trump has told aides to find a job for Laura Loomer, a far-right activist and failed Republican congressional candidate who once infamously handcuffed herself to Twitter's offices in New York City to protest getting banned for posting hate speech.

It's not yet clear whether Loomer, who in the past has described herself as a "proud Islamophobe," will work directly for Trump's 2024 campaign or for a super PAC backing his latest White House bid.

However, the Times reports that some Trump aides fear that hiring the controversial Loomer will cause a backlash, even though Trump himself is anything but a stranger to controversy.

When contact by the Times about her potential hire, Loomer angrily lashed out at whomever had leaked word about her conversations with the former president, who has been impeached on two separate occasions and is now under criminal indictment for allegedly making hush-money payments ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

“I know a lot of people don’t like me, but that’s their problem, not mine,” she told the Times. “I have proven my loyalty to President Trump countless times over, and even if other people try to malign me and undermine President Trump’s wishes, I will continue to be a ride-or-die Trump supporter. Trump deserves loyalty and he deserves to have loyal people working for him who do not leak to the press.”

Despite being Jewish, Loomer has also described herself as a supporter of white nationalism, even though most white nationalists are anti-Semitic and do not consider Jews to be properly white.

"I’m pro-white nationalism,” Loomer said in 2017. "So this country really was built as the white Judeo-Christian ethnostate, essentially. Over time, immigration and all these calls for diversity, it’s starting to destroy this country."