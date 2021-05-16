Lauren Boebert's request for 'favorite Bible verses' did not go well -- at all

YouTube screenshot
Taking a break from her usual trolling of Democrats on Twitter, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) made a request from her followers to share their favorite verses from the Bible and -- as you can probably guess -- she was flooded with comments calling her out for her own transgressions while being urged to live the teaching of Jesus for a change.
After a simple "What's your favorite Bible verse?" ask, the gun-toting conservative lawmaker was deluged with an assortment of critical comments and creative non-Biblical responses.
See below:
@laurenboebert I don’t know why you continually set yourself up like this, but I can’t wait to see the comments 😂😂😂 https://t.co/OhwyYXVh3d— andrea (@andrea)1621189740.0
@laurenboebert "I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you we… https://t.co/VGm01JqpZN— Seriously (@Seriously)1621190485.0
@laurenboebert “And thou husband’s tiny peen shall remain within thy holy zipper in the presence of minors.” Boebert 6:9— Basement Patriot (@Basement Patriot)1621190177.0
@laurenboebert Weak of the soul are those that strap weapons to their thighs.— Sal (@Sal)1621190317.0
@laurenboebert Give away your guns before you ask about the Bible— Michaela Charlesworth (@Michaela Charlesworth)1621190294.0
@laurenboebert Give onto Cesar what is Cesar's, and onto God what is God's. Conclusion: Separation of church and s… https://t.co/7UYFo98Kzv— Julian (@Julian)1621189927.0
@laurenboebert He who practices deceit shall not dwell within my house; He who speaks falsehood shall not maintain… https://t.co/9NJNYBAVTr— lddangelo (@lddangelo)1621190557.0
@laurenboebert In this incredibly specific context, 1 Timothy 2:12. "I do not permit a woman to teach or to have… https://t.co/0XGsOP2IHZ— Drew Cooper (@Drew Cooper)1621189984.0
@laurenboebert I see what you’re doing here... trying to get the evangelists to donate to you, so you can grift.— H-PBR (@H-PBR)1621189870.0
@laurenboebert She needs you to tell her cuz she hasn't read it. It wasn't on the GED study guide so why waste the time reading it.— God of Libtards (@God of Libtards)1621190090.0
@laurenboebert The one that says ppl like you and trump are going to face judgement— Hot pie (@Hot pie)1621190031.0
@laurenboebert "Thou shalt have no other gods before Me" is one of the Ten Commandments found in the Hebrew Bible a… https://t.co/mdNJA68mN1— Scapper 💙 (@Scapper 💙)1621189794.0
Since Lauren "La Boba" Boebert asked what's your favorite Bible quote: Isaiah 1:17 "Learn to do right; seek justic… https://t.co/dzkMN1HwDi— Liberal Librarian (@Liberal Librarian)1621192589.0