Lauren Boebert admits that 'loud' rhetoric almost cost her the midterms
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert speaking with attendees at the 2021 AmericaFest. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert has boosted QAnon and and voter fraud conspiracy theories, but she's admitting that pushing far-right rhetoric almost cost her the midterms, Newsweek reports.

Speaking to Colorado Springs' KRDO-FM on Friday morning, Boebert, who won her race against Democrat Adam Frisch, admitted that her "loud" rhetoric over the last several years may have turned off many of the independent voters.

"The only thing that I'm in control of is my voice to the voters," said Boebert. "And so certainly you get loud about these things that you don't have the ability to change when certain parties or parties are participating in these very partisan politics."

"But now with Republicans in the majority, we can actually have a budget for the next Congress and begin to get our country back on track. And I am very open and willing to bring Democrats to the table to work on these policies. I'm sure there are many of them that want to budget and want to take care of our nation's national debt and stop the wasteful spending to reduce inflation."

IN OTHER NEWS: ‘This is communism’: Eric Trump freaks out over DOJ special counsel Jack Smith

Boebert admitted her rhetoric siphoned away votes, making her race especially tight, adding that her opponent "ran on the same policies I had been working toward."

"He ran on securing the border, protecting Second Amendment rights, increasing domestic energy production," she said. "Unfortunately, those were lies, and things that he doesn't support, but these are the policies people in rural Colorado want to see. And so he was trying to deceive voters in saying that's what he would stand up for."

"The big takeaway for me, and what I've heard from my constituents, is [Republicans] have the policies, but the temperature in Washington D.C. needs to be taken down a notch," she said. "And I think we can do that with Republicans in the majority."

As CNN points out, as of Friday morning Boebert led Frisch by only 551 votes "in what had been considered a safely Republican western Colorado district. In Colorado, any race decided by a margin that’s 0.5% or less of the votes earned by the top finisher is automatically recounted. The current margin of 551 votes is about 0.34% of Boebert’s 163,758 votes."

SmartNews