'Christmas came early': Critics amused as 'open secret' feud between Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene escalates

The drama over Kevin McCarthy's bid for House speaker has pitted onetime friends Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene against one another, much to the amusement of onlookers.

Boebert, who narrowly won re-election to her Colorado House seat, took a shot at Greene, who handily won a second term in her Georgia House seat, and her supposed belief in "Jewish space lasers" during Turning Point USA’s winter student conference, and Greene hit back in a series of tweets.

“I’ve supported and donated to Lauren Boebert," Greene tweeted. "President Trump has supported and donated to Lauren Boebert. Kevin McCarthy has supported and donated to Lauren Boebert. She just barely came through by 500 votes. She gladly takes our $, but when she’s been asked: Lauren refuses to endorse President Trump, she refuses to support Kevin McCarthy, and she childishly threw me under the bus for a cheap sound bite.”

Social media users were not sure who to root for in this GOP feud, but they passed the popcorn.

"Marjorie Taylor Greene is attacking Lauren Boebert. Sounds like the far right knows it’s a sinking ship without so much as a paddle," tweeted Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY).

"In a fight between Bobblehead and MTG I'd root for a sinkhole," tweeted Shauna, who uses the Twitter handle goldengateblonde.

"Holy s---. Marjorie Taylor Greene is now attacking Lauren Boebert for saying 'I don’t believe in Jewish space lasers,' saying Boebert is 'childishly throwing [her] under the bus,'" said MSNBC podcast host Brian Tyler Cohen. "Get your popcorn ready."

"We’ve risen to the 'Marjorie Taylor Greene publicly feuding with Lauren Boebert' portion of the McCarthy speaker-stakes," said Inside Elections analyst Jacob Rubashkin.

"Christmas came early and wrapped in schadenfreude," said Twitter user Alexandra Halaby.

"There’s been some rumors/reporting that Boebert and Greene don’t particularly like each other, interesting to see it spill into public view," said Insider reporter Bryan Metzger.

"By now, Boebert surely knows that she reps a swing district. If she's not a complete fool, she'll be inching slowly toward the center over the next two years," tweeted writer Alice from Queens. "(Disclaimer: She may be a complete fool. I haven't been following.) MTG of course has a safe seat."

"The antagonism between Boebert and MTG has been an open secret in DC for years now as Boebert has chaffed at being tied to someone she views very negatively on a personal level," said attorney Blake Allen. "That antagonism is now erupting into a public feud."

"MTG denouncing boebert is probably her doing a solid for 2024 reelection prospects," tweeted Elon Musgraves.

"Anyone surprised by the infighting between Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene just hasn't been paying attention," said blogger Betty Bowers. "They're both so thirsty for attention, they have been always side-eyeing each other warily, worried that the other would get the spotlight. It was inevitable."

"The boebert/greene feud might be the only good thing to come out of this GOP House majority," said Twitter user Covie_93.