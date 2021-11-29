Boebert’s apology complicates efforts to punish her bigotry — even if few Democrats believe she’s sorry

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) is facing blowback for her anti-Muslim remarks about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), but her apology may complicate efforts to formally punish her.
A Democratic faction wants to strip the Colorado Republican of her committee assignments for suggesting that Omar could be a terrorist, but Boebert issued an apology over the weekend and has reached out to the Minnesota Democrat's office, unlike previous GOP lawmakers who faced consequences for their bigoted remarks, reported Politico Playbook.
"Some Democrats — particularly allies of Omar — don’t see Boebert’s apology as authentic," the website reported. "Omar’s office would not say whether she will take Boebert up on her offer to meet. But other Democrats privately worry that if they punish a lawmaker who admits a mistake and tries to make amends, they’ll be setting themselves up for similar treatment — or worse — under a future GOP majority."
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was removed from her committee assignments a month after she was sworn in for her past bigoted and incendiary statements, and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) was formally censured this month for tweeting a video showing himself killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) and attacking President Joe Biden, but Boebert's apology raises the stakes a bit.
"The situation highlights the slippery slope Democrats created when they removed MTG from her committees over comments she made before entering Congress," Playbook reported. "Where do Democrats draw the line? If Democrats don’t lower the boom on Boebert, what message would it send to the Muslim community? But if they do, what message does that send to those who apologize for saying something wrong?"