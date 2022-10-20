Video shows Lauren Boebert ranting about the end times at GOP event: 'We are in the last of the days'
Lauren Boebert speaking with attendees at the 2021 Young Women's Leadership Summit. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) was welcomed at a Tennessee GOP Lincoln Day event in Knoxville where she was championed for her belief that the world was going to end.

Far-right Christians believe that if they can usher in the end times that they will bring about The Rapture or the second coming of Jesus Christ, as told in the Bible.

"We are in the last of the days," said Boebert. "You get to be part of ushering in the second coming Jesus."

One of the main moments foretold, they believe, is the Jewish people returning to power in Jerusalem and rebuilding the Temple. So, when Donald Trump declared the U.S. Embassy at the Capitol of Jerusalem, some believe that it began the prophecy of the end times.

IN OTHER NEWS: Former Christian school teacher blamed God for sexually assaulting student: police

Theological scholar Dr. Diana Butler Bass wrote a Twitter thread explaining the link between recognition of Jerusalem, evangelical Christians, and the apocalypse. That is important because rebuilding the Temple is the event that will spark the events of the Book of Revelation and the End Times."

Many Republicans believe in the literal understanding of the end, and have frequently looked for ways to force the second coming of Christ by ending the world themselves. Dr. Bass noted that Trump frequently employed dog-whistles to his evangelical base telling them that he was carrying out the will of God.

See the video of Boebert below or at this link.

SmartNews Video