Ilhan Omar drops the hammer on 'liar and coward' Kevin McCarthy for covering for Lauren Boebert
In an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union," Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) told host Jake Tapper that she expects House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will "take action" against Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) for her racist attacks - but Omar saved her vitriol for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for doing as little as possible to rein in his caucus.

Boebert has been under fire for comments she made about her Democratic colleague, suggesting she is a terrorist, which led to a half-hearted apology from the Colorado Republican.

After watching a clip of McCarthy defending Boebert in a press conference, the CNN host asked Omar for comment.

"McCarthy is a liar and a coward. He doesn't have the ability to condemn the kind of bigoted Islamophobia and anti-Muslim rhetoric that are being trafficked by a member," Omar stated. "This is who they are. And we have to be able to stand up to them and we have to be able to push them to reckon with the fact that their party right now is normalizing anti-Muslim bigotry."

