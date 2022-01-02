'We WILL be holding them accountable!': Lauren Boebert threatens Twitter for booting Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) ran to the defense of her comrade-in-arms, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) on Sunday morning after Twitter pulled the plug on the Georgia lawmaker's main account where she had been posting misinformation about Covid-19.
With Taylor Greene calling the social media platform that she previously flooded with multi-tweet rants almost every day the "enemy of America," Boebert piled on Twitter with a threat that the company will pay if Republicans reclaim the House in November.
In her tweet, the Colorado Republican complained that Donald Trump also saw his account permanently suspended, writing: " Twitter permanently suspended a sitting US President. They’ve now permanently suspended a sitting member of US Congress. Of course, both from the same party. They forget that in 2022 we are taking back the House and we WILL be holding them accountable!"
It remains to be seen how Congress can compel Twitter to host any account that violates their terms of service.
Twitter permanently suspended a sitting US President.\n\nThey\u2019ve now permanently suspended a sitting member of US Congress.\n\nOf course, both from the same party.\n\nThey forget that in 2022 we are taking back the House and we WILL be holding them accountable!— Lauren Boebert (@Lauren Boebert) 1641139956