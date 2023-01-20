Lauren Boebert doubles down on 'nasty' Marjorie Taylor Greene's bullying

Lauren Boebert and Majorie Taylor Greene (Composite by Raw Story; Photos by Gage Skidmore)
The civil war between Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), one-time far-right allies in the House, continues to rage as the Colorado Republican fired more shots at her colleague for bullying her in a bathroom confrontation.
In an interview with former NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch, Boebert was asked about a Daily Beast report that Taylor Greene harangued her counterpart for accepting campaign cash ("millions") from now-Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for her re-election bid that nearly failed, and then refused for 15 ballots to back him -- finally voting "present."
In the previous report, the Beast reported, Taylor Greene asked Boebert, "You were OK taking millions of dollars from McCarthy, but you refuse to vote for him for Speaker, Lauren?” to which the Colorado Republican shot back, "‘Don’t be ugly,” and then reportedly fled from the bathroom.
Speaking with Loesch, Boebert said she was glad the host brought up the squabble, with the Beast reporting she stated, "My colleague from Georgia, the gentlewoman from Georgia, came up and started, you know, being kind of nasty about it. And no one else had been nasty about it. Everyone had been very professional.”
She added, "And so when she started going after me, I looked at her and said, ‘Don’t be ugly.’ That’s something that my granny used to say to me when I was being a brat.”
Asked, "You guys were kind of like BFFs there for a while, weren’t you?” Boebert dismissed the notion, telling Loesch, "I think the media saw two women in Congress, you know, there was nothing against her. We travel in the same circles, have the same policy views on a lot of things—not everything! But on many things.”
One in nine Americans ages 65 and over had Alzheimer’s disease in 2022, and countless others were indirectly affected as caregivers, health care providers and taxpayers. There is currently no cure – available treatments primarily focus on prevention by encouraging protective factors, such as exercise and healthy diet, and reducing aggravating factors, such as diabetes and high blood pressure.
One of these aggravating factors is viral infections. Researchers have identified that certain viruses such as herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1, which causes cold sores), varicella zoster virus (VZV, which causes chickenpox and shingles) and SARS-CoV-2 (which causes COVID-19) can lead to a higher risk of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia following infection.
There is increasing evidence supporting the potential role viruses play in Alzheimer’s disease.
Figuring out how and when these viruses contribute to disease could help scientists develop new therapies to prevent dementia. However, researchers have been unable to consistently detect suspect viruses in brains of people who died of Alzheimer’s. Because the Alzheimer’s disease process can start decades before symptoms, some researchers have proposed that viruses act early in a “hit-and-run” manner; they trigger a cascade of events that lead to dementia but have already taken off. In other words, by the time researchers analyze patient brains, any detectable viral components are gone and causation is difficult to establish.
We are a neurovirologist, neurologist and neuroscientist team interested in the role viruses play in neurodegenerative diseases. In our recently published research, we use new technology to search for the tire tracks of these viruses in Alzheimer’s patients. By focusing on the most vulnerable entry point to the brain, the nose, we discovered a genetic network that provides evidence of a robust viral response.
The olfactory system is constantly bombarded with odors, pollutants and pathogens. Particles inhaled through the nostrils bind to specific olfactory receptor cells in the tissue lining the nasal cavity. These receptors send messages to other cells in what’s called the olfactory bulb, which acts like a relay station that transmits these messages down the long nerves of the olfactory tract. These messages are then transferred to the area of the brain responsible for learning and memory, the hippocampus.
Sensory cells translate information from your environment into electrical signals your brain can interpret.
The hippocampus plays a critical role assigning contextual information to odors, such as danger from the foul smell of propane or comfort from the smell of lavender. This area of the brain is also dramatically damaged in Alzheimer’s disease, causing devastating learning and memory deficits. For as many as 85% to 90% of Alzheimer’s patients, loss of smell is an early sign of disease.
The mechanism leading to smell loss in Alzheimer’s disease is relatively unknown. Like muscles that atrophy from lack of use, sensory deprivation is thought to lead to atrophy of the brain regions that specialize in interpreting sensory information. Strong sensory input to these regions is critical to maintain general brain health.
The body uses mRNA, which is transcribed from DNA, to translate genetic material into proteins. The body uses specific mRNA sequences to produce a network of proteins that are used to fight against certain viruses. In some cases, the body continues to activate these pathways even after the the virus is cleared, leading to chronic inflammation and tissue damage. Identifying which mRNA sequences and protein networks are present can allow us to infer, to a degree, whether the body is or was responding to a viral pathogen at some point.
Previously, sequencing mRNA in tissue samples was difficult because the molecules degrade very quickly. However, new technology specifically addresses that issue by measuring small subsections of mRNA at a time instead of trying to reconstruct the whole mRNA sequence at once.
We leveraged this technology to sequence the mRNA of olfactory bulb and olfactory tract samples from six people with familial Alzheimer’s, an inherited form of the disease, and six people without Alzheimer’s. We focused on familial Alzheimer’s because there is less variability in disease than in the sporadic, or nonfamilial, form of the disease, which can result from a number of different individual and environmental factors.
This image shows neurons in a small cross section of a mouse’s olfactory bulb.
In the familial Alzheimer’s samples, we found altered gene expression indicating signs of a past viral infection in the olfactory bulb, as well as inflammatory immune responses in the olfactory tract. We also found higher levels of proteins involved in demyelination in the olfactory tract of familial Alzheimer’s samples than in the controls. Myelin is a protective fatty layer around nerves that allows electrical impulses to move quickly and smoothly from one area of the brain to another. Damage to myelin stalls signal transduction, resulting in impaired neural communication and, by extension, neurodegeneration.
Based on these findings, we hypothesize that viral infections, and the resulting inflammation and demyelination within the olfactory system, may disrupt the function of the hippocampus by impairing communication from the olfactory bulb. This scenario could contribute to the accelerated neurodegeneration seen in Alzheimer’s disease.
Implications for patient health
Epidemiological data supports the role of viral infections in the development of Alzheimer’s disease. For example, the varicella zoster virus is linked to a nearly threefold risk of developing dementia within five years of infection for patients with a shingles rash on their face. A recent report also found a nearly 70% increased risk of getting diagnosed with Alzheimer’s within a year of a COVID-19 diagnosis for people over 65.
These studies suggest that vaccination may be a potential measure to prevent dementia. For example, vaccination against the seasonal flu virus and herpes zoster is associated with an up to 29% and 30% reduced risk of developing dementia, respectively.
Further research investigating how viral infections can trigger neurodegeneration could aid in the development of antiviral drugs and vaccines against the viruses implicated in Alzheimer’s disease.
Donald Trump will ignite a civil war within evangelical churches to punish pastors he deems as "disloyal," predicted former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele.
Some evangelical leaders have suggested their flocks are ready to turn the page on Trump in the 2024 GOP primary, and Steele told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that conservative pastors would eventually be forced to pay the consequences for the deal they'd made with the devil back in 2016.
"Just because you lay your hands on the devil doesn't make him a saint, and they knew full well what they were getting," Steele said. "Donald Trump's view is, as he said in the interview, 'I delivered what you wanted, I gave you the Supreme Court justices to give you the one thing you wanted, and that was to overturn Roe v. Wade -- this is how you repay me?"
"He's not a Kevin McCarthy, he's not just going to roll over and go, okay -- that's not how this plays out," Steele said. "I keep telling folks, when the man engages, let's see how he engages, when he decides it's time to take down these disloyal pastors, he will take them down, and you know who will help take them down? Their very congregants."
"So the reality for Donald Trump is the leaderships are the tools, those are the tools for him," Steele added. "He knows where his bread is buttered. It's the base, so as long as, you know, he's at 53 percent, he's not worried about the 45 percent. Remember, this is a man who went through four years, never cracked 45 percent, 46 percent, and still wreaked havoc."
When the 168 members of the Republican National Committee convene in Southern California in the near future, there are no assurances that the current chair Ronna McDaniel will be elected to another term. Lawyer Harmeet Dhillon is eating into her support, according to a new report.
McDaniel has let it be known that she feels she has approximately 100 of the votes locked up. But, in conversations with some of the delegates, more than a few appear to be on the fence, report The Daily Beast's Lahut and Petrizzo.
Neither McDaniel nor Dhillon were able to secure an endorsement from Donald Trump, with the former president saying he likes them both before adding "let them fight it out" -- and that appears to be exactly what is happening according to the Beast report.
As The Daily Beast notes, both candidates have support from die-hard Trump supporters, so the battle now hinges on McDaniel's performance in the 2022 midterms which were a source of great disappointment among the Republican faithful.
Accordingly, Dhillon is now boasting that she has secured "as many as 30 defections among the more than 100 members under McDaniel’s whip count." But according to the Beast's Lahut and Petrizzo, "her team would not provide any names, but, sure enough, some of the RNC members who are publicly for McDaniel sounded less than decided when they talked to The Daily Beast."
Speaking with the Beast, Oscar Brock, a national committeeman from Tennessee, stated, "I think it will be a very close race. It’s more close than Ronna wants it to be.”
The report adds, "Two committee members backing McDaniel told The Daily Beast that her whip confidant Jeff Kent has been telling allies to not panic over rumors that Dhillon has been flipping votes. Those committee members—also granted anonymity to discuss the inner workings candidly—said Kent told them that McDaniel hasn’t sunk below 100 names."
"While McDaniel’s bloc of support may have largely held steady, there have been at least a few with reservations—both on and off the list of more than 100 names from early December, obtained by The Daily Beast—according to over a half-dozen members and advisers involved in the race who spoke with The Daily Beast," Lahut and Petrizzo wrote.