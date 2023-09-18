GOP should worry more about MTG and Boebert's 'mental competency' than Joe Biden's: House member

At the end of an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) got off a shot at two of his Republican colleagues in the House after he was asked about concerns about President Joe Biden.



Initially speaking with the hosts about Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville's hamstringing of the military over concerns about Pentagon abortion policies, Crow was asked in parting about attacks on Biden's "mental competency" from Republicans.



According to the Colorado Democrat, GOP leaders have a bigger problem on their hands that they need to deal with.

"Where do you stand on the president's age and on the age of those senior politicians more generally?" he was asked by panelist Katty Kay.



"I think it's wrong to look at age, I think we should look at capacity, I think we should look at acuity and leadership," he replied.

"Now last year was the most legislatively successful year since the 1960's Great Society legislation of Lyndon Johnson," he continued before adding with a smile, "We've passed six major pieces of legislation under the leadership of Joe Biden. Why don't we talk about [Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene? We should let the voters decide who's performing and who's not. Certainly, President Biden is performing remarkably."

