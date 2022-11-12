'People want the circus to stop': Boebert opponent holds out hope for victory
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert speaking with attendees at the 2021 AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center. (Credit: Gage Skidmore)

Appearing on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show" early Saturday morning, Adma Frisch, the Democratic nominee for the House seat held by controversial Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) held out hope that he will still unseat her and explained why her re-election campaign put her on the brink of losing.

With votes still being counted, Frisch expressed his belief that he will pull out at victory and claimed he now has a "moral win" and is looking to have a "win win."

Speaking with the host, he told her, "My view is that those who know her [Boebert] best, don't care for her and they wanted another option."

Continuing in that vein, he added, "This was a referendum election; a lot of people were frustrated with her, there's no doubt about that. You know, Donald Trump delivered tax cuts and regulation chops and three Supreme Court justices. You saw [Senate Minority Leader ] Mitch McConnell spent half his time putting his head down on the Senate floor saying, 'I know, I know, I know. He's driving me crazy, but look what he's delivered.' She hasn't delivered anything and that is what we really focused on."

"I think a lot of people are just frustrated with her. I knew -- I think about 40 percent of the Republican Party wants their party back," he continued. "People want the circus to stop.

