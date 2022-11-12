'People want the circus to stop': Boebert opponent holds out hope for victory

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert speaking with attendees at the 2021 AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center. (Credit: Gage Skidmore)
Appearing on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show" early Saturday morning, Adma Frisch, the Democratic nominee for the House seat held by controversial Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) held out hope that he will still unseat her and explained why her re-election campaign put her on the brink of losing.
With votes still being counted, Frisch expressed his belief that he will pull out at victory and claimed he now has a "moral win" and is looking to have a "win win."
Speaking with the host, he told her, "My view is that those who know her [Boebert] best, don't care for her and they wanted another option."
Continuing in that vein, he added, "This was a referendum election; a lot of people were frustrated with her, there's no doubt about that. You know, Donald Trump delivered tax cuts and regulation chops and three Supreme Court justices. You saw [Senate Minority Leader ] Mitch McConnell spent half his time putting his head down on the Senate floor saying, 'I know, I know, I know. He's driving me crazy, but look what he's delivered.' She hasn't delivered anything and that is what we really focused on."
At Amazon's robotics laboratory on the outskirts of Boston, Massachusetts, the company's newest automaton "Sparrow" picks out items to be shipped to customers, displaying human hand-like dexterity.
It is the e-commerce giant's most advanced robot yet and could soon do the job of the hundreds of thousands of Amazon employees who sort and send five billion packages annually.
The development of "Sparrow," and other robots like "Robin" and "Cardinal," are fueling fears that Amazon's warehouses will one day be run by machines, leading to huge layoffs.
Amazon's robotics chief Tye Brady plays down such concerns, which have been expressed by labor unions.
"It's not machines replacing people," he tells journalists during a tour of the laboratory, which opened in Westborough in October last year.
"It's actually machines and people working together in order to collaborate to do a job."
Equipped with cameras and cylindrical tubes, Sparrow can successfully detect and select an individual item from millions of products of different shapes and sizes.
It gently sucks up items that arrive on a conveyor belt and distributes them into the appropriate basket in front of it using its robotic arm.
Robin and Cardinal can only redirect entire packages, making Sparrow Amazon's first robot to be able to handle individual products.
"Given the variety of materials we have in our warehouses, Sparrow is a significant accomplishment," says Brady.
Working with the robotic trio is a small army of machines, including "Proteus," which can carry hundreds of kilograms of items around warehouses.
The creations will free employees from repetitive tasks to focus on "more rewarding and interesting" activities while "improving safety," Brady insists.
Amazon's focus is ensuring that as little time as possible passes between the moment a customer orders an item and the moment it arrives at his or her door.
Drones
That goal has led some workers to accuse the company of treating them like "slaves" and of depriving them of food and toilet breaks.
In statements, Amazon has insisted it provides "a safe and positive workplace" for employees and, apart from one warehouse in New York, has resisted unionization.
Amazon's desire to deliver items quicker is driving its investment in automation.
By the end of this year it will begin delivering packages weighing up to two kgs in less than an hour from warehouses in Lockeford, California and College Station, Texas.
The company aims to deliver 500 million packages by drone by the end of the decade, including in major US cities such as Boston, Atlanta and Seattle.
Around 75 percent of Amazon's five billion annual orders is handled at some point by a robot, according to Joe Quinlivan, vice president of Amazon Robotics.
For decades the conventional wisdom was that increased automation destroys workforces.
Studies now suggest that moving towards robots in e-commerce will not lead to massive job losses in the short to medium term due to the huge growth in demand.
However, a 2019 study by the University of California's Labor Center at Berkeley warned that while some technologies can alleviate arduous warehouse tasks, they could also contribute to increasing the "workload and pace of work."
The researchers added that technological advancements might also contribute towards "new methods of monitoring workers," and cited the Amazon's MissionRacer video game "that pits workers against one another to assemble customer orders fastest."
Amazon says its innovation has generated more than a million jobs and 700 new job categories, mainly in highly specialized engineering, but also as technicians and operators.
"I really think what we're going to do in the next five years is going to dwarf anything we've done in the last ten years," says Quinlivan.
The days leading up to the recent Brazilian election were tense, violent and desperate.
Days before the run-off vote on Oct. 30, 2022, Carla Zambelli, a congresswoman and outspoken Jair Bolsonaro supporter, got into a confrontation on the streets of São Paulo with a Black activist. It ended with her drawing a gun and chasing him through the streets.
A Brazilian congresswoman pursues an activist in the days leading up to the election in São Paulo. (Credit: SBT News.)
On election day, there were reports of a pro-Bolsonaro voter suppression campaign by Federal Highway Police causing intentional traffic delays in the country’s northeast. It was apparent that the country was more polarized than ever before, and onlookers feared a Brazilian insurrection.
The election results highlighted a strong nostalgia for the man commonly referred to as Lula, who governed during a time of economic and social prosperity for Brazil. The northeast region of the country, the poorest in Brazil, voted for Lula in overwhelming numbers.
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva kisses his ticket after voting in the run-off presidential election. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
However, Bolsonaro had strong numbers in almost every other state. His success surprised many people, given his terrible COVID-19 pandemic response, abysmal track record on the Amazon and a floundering economy.
Despite this, 49 per cent of Brazilians still voted for him, suggesting a broader conservatism growing in Brazil.
Jair Bolsonaro makes the victory sign before voting. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado, Pool)
Bolsonaro’s movement is still strong, and will remain so for years to come. And Lula will likely struggle to appeal to the Brazilian middle class as he attempts to expand his support.
Immediately following the results, world leaders rushed to congratulate Lula on his victory. U.S. President Joe Biden, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Canada’s Justin Trudeau posted tweets congratulating him.
Millions of Brazilians also took to the streets to celebrate Lula’s victory and the hope it signalled for the Amazon, LGBTQI+ folks and Indigenous people. Lula echoed this hope in his first address as president.
These actions were co-ordinated to dissuade Bolsonaro and his supporters from attempting a violent insurrection.
No military intervention
However, after Lula’s speech, Bolsonaro remained quiet. The Supreme Court and even Bolsonaro’s supporters began calling on him to acknowledge the election results.
After two days, he finally spoke. He did not formally concede but stated he would adhere to Brazil’s constitution and the peaceful transition of power.
Lula receives a headdress from Assurini Indigenous people during a meeting near the Amazon in Belem, Para state, Brazil, in September 2022. He has promised to reverse a surge in deforestation in the Amazon rainforest.(AP Photo/Raimundo Pacco)
My research considers smart real estate and human-computer interactions in smart environments.
Meta is only one among many companies betting that the future of physical space will involve merging with digital space, resulting in an augmentation of our reality. Apple, Google, Snap, Microsoft and a string of other tech companies are working on AR wearables: AR glasses, smart contact lenses and AR headsets.
Insight into the subconscious
As part of its Reality Labs, Meta spearheads Project Aria, which drives the pilot development of AR glasses under the umbrella of a research experiment undertaken with academic partners. The company promises that users will be able to use AR glasses to switch on a lamp by simply staring at it and being able to find their keys quickly.
However, there is one dimension of AR wearables that developers of such devices tend to downplay or ignore altogether: it is eye tracking and what information related to the way we interact with the world through our gazes and eye movements are captured and analyzed.
It has been customarily applied to cognitive psychology, marketing research and, more recently, human-computer interactions where it can facilitate the life of patients with disabilities.
Modern eye trackers generally use a method known as corneal reflection, where a near-infrared light is used to illuminate the eyes, causing a reflection that is detected by a high resolution camera. Advanced image programming then identifies the point of gaze and the stimuli, making it possible to draw a heat map of where a person was looking in a given environment. In addition, data captured include pupil position, blinking patterns and eye movements.
VR headsets, like the Oculus, already track user eye movements while in virtual spaces. (Shutterstock)
However, these applications are usually carried out as part of product development or research projects, not as inbuilt features in devices aimed at the consumer market.
Privacy is not enough
Indeed, embedding eye trackers in consumer-driven AR devices is taking what was originally a scientific methodology into the real world. Developing AR wearables with eye tracking possibilities for the mass market epitomizes the unrelenting appropriation of humans’ most intimate living spaces by technology.
It is easy to brush aside the issue by claiming that eye tracking is necessary for users to get the full benefit of AR. For example, Project Aria’s developers explain that for AR glasses to work, “they need to have a good sense of where you are, what you’re looking at, and what action you might want to take.”
Augmented reality is big business with an unparalleled ability to monetize our very being in the built environment. Meta has reportedly invested billions of dollars in what it calls the “holy grail” of fully fledged AR glasses for all.
Undoubtedly, with AR wearables, what drives its implementation is the potential for monetization through targeted advertising.
Meta is investing in devices and software to expand the applications of augmented reality. (Shutterstock)
My research on the implementation of pervasive technologies in the built environment shows that in the context of utilitarian trade-offs imposed by embedded technologies on users in smart environments, self-regulation does not work.
Whether users prefer to get satisfaction from AR at the expense of their freedom, or to be free at the expense of their satisfaction, is the key question.
The use of eye-tracking technology should be strictly controlled by external regulators. Users should always have the legally defined right and ability to make informed choices about opting into eye-tracking whenever they use wearables in both augmented and virtual realities.
That is absolutely crucial to make sure that immersive technology does not lead to a most dystopian future.