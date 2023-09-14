'You can't get rid of the actual trial': Law professor says Sidney Powell filing will fail
Sidney Powell / ABC / Screen grab

Pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell is all but certain to fail in her motion to dismiss the charges against her in the Georgia election racketeering case.

That's the view of New York University law professor and former Defense Department special counsel Ryan Goodman, who broke down the situation on Wednesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront."

"Let's just start with this latest filing we're getting from Sidney Powell asking a judge to dismiss the charges," said Burnett. "Is there any chance she succeeds?"

"No," said Goodman. "She has a good argument, but she's not going to succeed at her motion to dismiss before there's any trial. Her argument is, yes, we maybe accessed the voting data machines but we thought we had authorization. Okay, raise that as your defense."

"But you can't get rid of the actual trial before that, okay," added Burnett. "So, this comes in the context of this whole fight going on about when this is going to trial. And you've got obviously two people want to go fast and everybody else doesn't, it seems. President Trump and Mark Meadows have waived their right to a speedy trial. In other words, Trump wants to put this off as long as possible. Fani Willis says she's ready to go for all 19 and she's ready to go in 40 days, if I have the math right. So, does she get what she wants, or does all this get put off, and in the case of Trump, by quite a long time?"

"I think a bunch of it gets put off," said Goodman. "The first two will definitely go on October 23rd... And it's Georgia's speedy trial law, which does say that you get it if you want it by a certain period of time. The question with Trump and Meadows — it's actually a smart move for them to say we waive a speedy trial because she actually said to the judge, hey, wait a minute, you can't not put them all together. You have to put them all together because otherwise they're going to start invoking their speedy trial, and it will be a cascade where they all get it in different periods. So the fact that they waived it is a good move by them to say, do not put us on October 23rd, wait wait wait wait wait, push it all the way back as far as they can."

Watch the video below or at the link here.

