Woman accused of decapitating lover looking for a new lawyer after courtroom assault

Attorney Quinn Jolly has withdrawn as the legal representative for his client, 25-year-old Taylor Schabusiness, after she attacked him in a Wisconsin courtroom for seeking a delay in her trial for allegedly decapitating her lover.

On Feb 14, L Jolly addressed the judge to make a motion to delay the trial related to the death of Shad Thyrion during what is described as "meth-fueled sex" in 2022 that ended with his alleged decapitation at the hands of Schabusiness.

This legal maneuver apparently infuriated his client so much that she physically assaulted him.

According to a report from Law & Crime's Matt Naham, Jolly has notified the court he is withdrawing as her attorney.

READ MORE: Trump lawyer hints at using 'rapper' defense to keep him out of jail

The report states, "The defense lawyer’s motion to withdraw was formally accepted on Monday, so Schabusiness will need to find herself some new legal representation amid renewed questions surrounding her competency to stand trial in the coming months."

Schabusiness' new attorney will have their work cut out for them with Law & Crime reporting that she "allegedly admitted she went 'crazy' during meth-fueled sex and choked Thyrion to death with the chain that was around his neck."

She also reportedly told investigators, "have fun trying to find all of the organs” at the scene of the crime.

Watch the video below or at this link.

