Reporter claims to have uncovered ‘smoking-gun proof’ linking Oswald to the CIA

A leading investigator into the John F. Kennedy assassination says that he has revealed new evidence linking Lee Harvey Oswald to the CIA.

Journalist and author Jefferson Morley claims the CIA holds documents showing Oswald was involved in an intelligence operation in the summer of 1963, about three months before Kennedy's murder, which could reshape the historical understanding of the assassination, reported The Daily Beast.

“We’re talking about smoking-gun proof of a CIA operation involving Lee Harvey Oswald,” Morley said.

The CIA has never admitted any involvement with Oswald, a former Marine and Fidel Castro supporter who briefly defected to the Soviet Union, and Morley claimed he was involved in a CIA operation intended to discredit American supporters of the Cuban communist leader.

“This is an extraordinarily serious claim, and it has profound implications for the official story,” Morley said.

Morley's claims are based on files created by the late CIA agent George Joannides, who worked with anti-Castro exile groups, and he said 44 more documents are still being retained by the agency that could offer more evidence about the operation.

President Joe Biden set a deadline of next week for the CIA and FBI to release all their documents related to the Kennedy assassination, and Morley announced his findings at an event hosted by the nonprofit Mary Ferrell Foundation, which archives materials about the murder.